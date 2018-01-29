Tech :  Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awards

Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awards from Sunday night's live broadcast.
The 60th Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with James Corden as host.
R&B star Bruno Mars swept the show's three major categories — record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year — and came away with five awards in total for his album "24K Magic."
Rapper Kendrick Lamar also won five Grammys, including best rap album, for his album "DAMN."
Below are all the winners from Sunday night's live broadcast:
"PRBLMS" — 6LACK
"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"LOYALTY." — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna - WINNER
"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott
Alessia Cara - WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA
"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" — Kesha
"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
"What About Us" — P!nk
"Shape Of You" — Ed Sheeran - WINNER
"4:44" — Jay-Z
"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
"Culture" — Migos
"Laila’s Wisdom" — Rapsody
"Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator
"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle - WINNER
"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
"Jerry Before Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld
"A Speck Of Dust" — Sarah Silverman
"What Now?" — Kevin Hart
"Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney
"Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum
"The Breaker" — Little Big Town
"Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett
"From a Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton - WINNER
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Jay-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars - WINNER
“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars - WINNER
“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
"4:44" — Jay-Z
"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar
"Melodrama" — Lorde
"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars - WINNER