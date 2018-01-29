Tech :  Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awards

news

The 60th Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with James Corden as host.

R&B star Bruno Mars swept the show's three major categories — record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year — and came away with five awards in total for his album "24K Magic."

Rapper Kendrick Lamar also won five Grammys, including best rap album, for his album "DAMN."

Below are all the winners from Sunday night's live broadcast:

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

"PRBLMS" — 6LACK

"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy

"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé

"LOYALTY." — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna - WINNER

"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott

Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara - WINNER

Khalid

Lil Uzi Vert

Julia Michaels

SZA

Best Pop Solo Performance:

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson

"Praying" — Kesha

"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga

"What About Us" — P!nk

"Shape Of You" — Ed Sheeran - WINNER

Best Rap Album:

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar - WINNER

"Culture" — Migos

"Laila’s Wisdom" — Rapsody

"Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator

Best Comedy Album:

"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle - WINNER

"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan

"Jerry Before Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld

"A Speck Of Dust" — Sarah Silverman

"What Now?" — Kevin Hart

Best Country Album:

"Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney

"Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum

"The Breaker" — Little Big Town

"Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett

"From a Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton - WINNER

Song Of The Year:

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

“4:44” — Jay-Z

“Issues” — Julia Michaels

“1-800-273-8255” — Logic (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)

“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars - WINNER

Record Of The Year:

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber

“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z

“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar

“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars - WINNER

Album Of The Year:

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino

"4:44" — Jay-Z

"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar

"Melodrama" — Lorde

"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars - WINNER