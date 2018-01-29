Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awards

Here are all the winners of the 2018 Grammy Awards from Sunday night's live broadcast.

  • Kendrick Lamar.
  • Bruno Mars.
Kendrick Lamar. play

(Mark Metcalfe/Getty)
The 60th Grammy Awards took place Sunday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City, with James Corden as host.

R&B star Bruno Mars swept the show's three major categories — record of the year, song of the year, and album of the year — and came away with five awards in total for his album "24K Magic."

Rapper Kendrick Lamar also won five Grammys, including best rap album, for his album "DAMN."

Below are all the winners from Sunday night's live broadcast:

Best Rap/Sung Performance:

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna in "LOYALTY." play

(YouTube/KendrickLamarVEVO)

"PRBLMS" — 6LACK
"Crew" — Goldlink Featuring Brent Faiyaz & Shy Glizzy
"Family Feud" — Jay-Z Featuring Beyoncé
"LOYALTY." — Kendrick Lamar Featuring Rihanna - WINNER
"Love Galore" — SZA Featuring Travis Scott



Best New Artist:

Alessia Cara at the 2018 Grammys. play

(Andrew Kelly/Reuters)

Alessia Cara - WINNER
Khalid
Lil Uzi Vert
Julia Michaels
SZA



Best Pop Solo Performance:

Ed Sheeran in "Shape of You." play

(YouTube/EdSheeran)

"Love So Soft" — Kelly Clarkson
"Praying" — Kesha
"Million Reasons" — Lady Gaga
"What About Us" — P!nk
"Shape Of You" — Ed Sheeran - WINNER



Best Rap Album:

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." play

(Interscope)

"4:44" — Jay-Z
"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar - WINNER
"Culture" — Migos
"Laila’s Wisdom" — Rapsody
"Flower Boy" — Tyler, The Creator



Best Comedy Album:

Dave Chappelle. play

(Getty Images)

"The Age Of Spin & Deep In The Heart Of Texas" — Dave Chappelle - WINNER
"Cinco" — Jim Gaffigan
"Jerry Before Seinfeld" — Jerry Seinfeld
"A Speck Of Dust" — Sarah Silverman
"What Now?" — Kevin Hart



Best Country Album:

Chris Stapleton. play

(Kevin Winter/Getty)

"Cosmic Hallelujah" — Kenny Chesney
"Heart Break" — Lady Antebellum
"The Breaker" — Little Big Town
"Life Changes" — Thomas Rhett
"From a Room: Volume 1" — Chris Stapleton - WINNER



Song Of The Year:

(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)

“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)
“4:44” — Jay-Z
“Issues” — Julia Michaels
“1-800-273-8255” — Logic (feat. Alessia Cara & Khalid)
“That’s What I Like” — Bruno Mars - WINNER



Record Of The Year:

Bruno Mars. play

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

“Redbone” — Childish Gambino
“Despacito” — Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber
“The Story Of O.J.” — Jay-Z
“HUMBLE.” — Kendrick Lamar
“24K Magic” — Bruno Mars - WINNER



Album Of The Year:

(Atlantic)

“Awaken, My Love!” — Childish Gambino
"4:44" — Jay-Z
"DAMN." — Kendrick Lamar
"Melodrama" — Lorde
"24K Magic" — Bruno Mars - WINNER



