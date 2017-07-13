Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Here are all the 2017 Emmy nominees — Netflix, HBO, and 'SNL' lead the way

Tech Here are all the 2017 Emmy nominees — Netflix, HBO, and 'SNL' lead the way

  Published:

These are all the shows and actors nominated for the Emmy awards.

"The Handmaid's Tale" got four nominations. play

"The Handmaid's Tale" got four nominations.

(Hulu)
Awards season is officially back, even though it feels like it just ended. The Emmy awards nominations are in, and this year there was some tough competition.

With "Game of Thrones" airing in the middle of summer, there were more opportunities for some other shows and stars to get recognized this year, like "Westworld," "This Is Us," and "The Handmaid's Tale."

"There has never been a more impressive time for television," said Television Academy Chairman and CEO Hayma Washington before introducing the presenters, "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky and "S.W.A.T" star Shemar Moore.

The 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live on CBS Sunday, September 17, from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here are the 2017 Emmy nominees:

DRAMA SERIES

"The Handmaid's Tale" play

"The Handmaid's Tale"

(Hulu)

"Better Call Saul"

"The Crown"

"The Handmaid's Tale"

"House of Cards"

"This Is Us"

"Westworld"



COMEDY SERIES

"Atlanta" play

"Atlanta"

(Guy D'Alema/FX)

"Atlanta"

"Black-ish"

"Master of None"

"Modern Family"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

"Veep"



LIMITED SERIES

LIMITED SERIES play

LIMITED SERIES

(HBO)

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"Genius"

"The Night Of"

"Big Little Lies"



LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES play

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

(HBO)

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Liev Schrieber, "Ray Donovan"

Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"



LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

'The Handmaid's Tale' has generated critical buzz play

'The Handmaid's Tale' has generated critical buzz

(Hulu)

Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Robin Wright, "House of Cards"



LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

"Master of None" star Aziz Ansari. play

"Master of None" star Aziz Ansari.

(Netflix)

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Zach Galifianakis, "Baskets"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"



LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES play

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

(HBO)

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Jane Fonda, "Gracie & Frankie"

Alison Janney, "Mom"

Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Lily Tomlin, "Gracie & Frankie"



LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE play

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(Barry Wetcher/HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock"

Robert DeNiro, "Wizard of Lies"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

John Turturro, "The Night Of"

Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"



LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

"Feud: Bette and Joan" stars Susan Sarandon, left, and Jessica Lange. play

"Feud: Bette and Joan" stars Susan Sarandon, left, and Jessica Lange.

(Suzanne Tenner/FX)

Carrie Koon, "The Leftovers"

Felicity Hoffman, "American Crime"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherpoon, "Big Little Lies"



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard on "Westworld." play

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard on "Westworld."

(John P. Johnson/HBO)

Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"

Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"

John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Thandie Newton as Maeve and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector on HBO's "Westworld." play

Thandie Newton as Maeve and Rodrigo Santoro as Hector on HBO's "Westworld."

(John P. Johnson/HBO)

Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is the New Black"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Tituss Burgess parodies Beyonce's "Lemonade" on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt." play

Tituss Burgess parodies Beyonce's "Lemonade" on "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt."

(Eric Liebowitz / Netflix)

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"

Tony Hale, "Veep"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"



REALITY-COMPETITION PROGRAM

After eight seasons on Logo, "RuPaul's Drag Race" moved over to Viacom sister network VH1 this year. play

After eight seasons on Logo, "RuPaul's Drag Race" moved over to Viacom sister network VH1 this year.

("RuPaul's Drag Race"/VH1)

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"Rupaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"



VARIETY TALK SERIES

VARIETY TALK SERIES play

VARIETY TALK SERIES

(Screenshot/YouTube)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live"

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show with James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"Real Time with Bill Maher"



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES play

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

(Hulu/NBC/"Saturday Night Live")

Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"

Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"

Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Judith Light, "Transparent"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE play

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(FX)

Bill Camp, "The Night Of"

Alfred Molina, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies"

David Thewlis, "Fargo"

Stanley Tucci, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Michael Kenneth Williams, "The Night Of"



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE play

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

(HBO)

Judy Davis, "Feud"

Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Jackie Hoffman, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Regina King, "American Crime"

Michelle Pfeiffer, "The Wizard of Lies"

Shailene Woodley, "Big Little Lies"



