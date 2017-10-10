Tech :  Here are all 69 emoji arriving on iPhones this fall (AAPL)

In less than a month, your iPhone is finally getting some new emoji.

The 69 new symbols have been a long time coming — Unicode, the consortium responsible for choosing the new emoji across all platforms, approved the new emoji last March.

The new emoji will finally arrive on iPhones "in late October or early November," according to Emojipedia. MacOS, watchOS, and tvOS will also get the new emoji around the same time, Emojipedia reports.

Here's the full list of every new emoji coming this fall, excluding all the various skin tone variations:

Apple announced last week that the new emoji would be arriving with the next iOS update, but we now know a more definitive timeframe for when they'll actually be widely available on iPhones. For those who downloaded the developer preview of iOS 11 last June, however, the new emoji should have already arrived.

For a closer look at all the new symbols, check out Business Insider's comprehensive ranking of all the new emoji. But keep in mind that those emoji are rendered in Emojipedia's "Apple-like style" and aren't the final design of the new symbols.

The new emoji will be included in the iOS 11.1 software update, which will arrive in about a month. To download, go to Settings > General > Software Update.