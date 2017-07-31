Tech :  HBO has been hacked and a 'Game of Thrones' script may have been stolen

HBO is now the latest entertainment company to be hacked.

Entertainment Weekly reports the pay-cable channel had 1.5 terabytes of data from the company taken. The hackers claim to have put upcoming episodes of "Ballers" and "Room 104" online. But the big find was a script that’s allegedly from next week’s fourth episode of "Game of Thrones."

“HBO recently experienced a cyber incident, which resulted in the compromise of proprietary information,” the network confirmed in a statement to EW. “We immediately began investigating the incident and are working with law enforcement and outside cybersecurity firms. Data protection is a top priority at HBO, and we take seriously our responsibility to protect the data we hold.”

On Sunday, an anonymous email was sent to many reporters announcing the hack, according to EW. “Hi to all mankind," the email reads. "The greatest leak of cyber space era is happening. What’s its name? Oh I forget to tell. Its HBO and 'Game of Thrones'……!!!!!! You are lucky to be the first pioneers to witness and download the leak. Enjoy it & spread the words. Whoever spreads well, we will have an interview with him. HBO is falling.”

It's unclear if the hacker has possession of any completed episodes of "Game of Thrones." HBO would not divulge what might have been stolen.

Though the biggest hack within the entertainment industry is still the one suffered by Sony in 2014, there have been smaller ones recently. In April, Netflix was hacked and episodes from season five of "Orange is the New Black" were put online ahead of its summer launch. Then in May, a hacker claimed to have stolen Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales," but studio head Bob Iger later said it was a hoax.