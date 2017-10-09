Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Harvey Weinstein's name will reportedly be taken off movie and TV projects

Tech Harvey Weinstein's name will reportedly be taken off movie and TV projects

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The company Harvey Weinstein created is distancing itself further by taking his name off upcoming projects.

Harvey Weinstein. play

Harvey Weinstein.

(Andreas Rentz/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Life after Harvey Weinstein has begun at The Weinstein Company.

The producer, who launched TWC with his brother Bob in 2005, after they Miramax, has had the biggest names in Hollywood attached to his projects.

But following a story in the New York Times last week, which surfaced decades of sexual harassment allegations from the likes of Ashley Judd, his name is suddenly disappearing from upcoming projects.

Deadline reports that The Weinstein Company is currently taking Weinstein's name off any TV series he has an executive producer credit on, and is planning to wipe his name from upcoming movie releases.

"Project Runway" will be the first show to drop Harvey Weinstein's name from its credits. play

"Project Runway" will be the first show to drop Harvey Weinstein's name from its credits.

(Lifetime)

This followed a flood of calls The Weinstein Company received from TV executives who wanted to distance their shows from the controversy.

The purge will begin Wednesday with Lifetime's "Project Runway," the first Weinstein Company-produced show to air after the sexual harassment allegations, according to Deadline. Shows "Six" on the History Channel and "Scream" on MTV will also take off the credit.

It's unclear which movie titles will take out Weinstein's name, but seeing the influence his name had on the movies he backed, which often led to Oscar nominations and wins, it's a good guess all Weinstein Company movies will take out his name.

The Weinstein Company board fired Weinstein on Sunday. According to Deadline, the company will soon be meeting with ad agencies to discuss a company name change.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech 54 of the most hilariously bad Amazon movie reviews (AMZN)bullet
3 Tech Nate is downgraded to a tropical depression after making US...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Kwesé TV business model is a threat to DSTV &amp; GOTV dominance in Africa.
Tech Kwesé TV launches in Kenya to take on DStv, GOtv, as TStv poses similar challenge in Nigeria
Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California early on Monday.
Tech Photos show how wildfires are ravaging parts of California's wine country
null
Tech How to tell if you have celiac disease and are allergic to gluten
Nathan Lane.
Tech Nathan Lane says Harvey Weinstein attacked him at a birthday party for Hillary Clinton