Tech :  Harvey Weinstein says he wants to one day 'rebuild' his relationship with wife Georgina Chapman

Despite his wife's announcement that she is leaving him, Weinstein is still optimistic that the two might salvage their relationship after his counseling.

Harvey Weinstein, left, and Georgina Chapman play

Harvey Weinstein, left, and Georgina Chapman

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Harvey Weinstein's wife Georgina Chapman, a fashion designer and cofounder of the high-end brand Marchesa, is leaving him amid a series of sexual harassment and assault allegations against him.

But Weinstein seems hopeful about a potential future with his wife of 10 years, according to TMZ.

Weinstein told TMZ, "I love her and I love our children and hopefully, when I am better, I will be in their lives again. I support her decision, I am in counseling and perhaps, when I am better, we can rebuild.”

Weinstein also said the couple discussed a separation, and that he "encouraged her to do what was in her heart."

"In the end, she made the decision to separate," he continued.

In a statement to People magazine on Tuesday, Chapman said, "My heart breaks for all the women who have suffered tremendous pain because of these unforgivable actions. I have chosen to leave my husband. Caring for my young children is my first priority and I ask the media for privacy at this time."

On Tuesday evening, Weinstein reportedly left the country for a rehab facility in Europe.

