Tech :  Harvey Weinstein reportedly tried to intimidate his employees into silence in the days before he was fired

  • Published: , Refreshed:

When things started getting hot for Harvey Weinstein, he reportedly turned to a reliable strategy: intimidation.

Harvey Weinstein.

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty)
The movie producer, who has now been fired from The Weinstein Company following numerous sexual harassment allegations, tried to intimidate staffers into not cooperating with the independent investigation against him, according to Variety.

This follows years of stories (many just coming out now) of bullying by Weinstein toward those who dared to stand up against the infamously temperamental studio mogul.

Since the story in the The New York Times last week, which revealed the three decades of alleged sexual harassment by Weinstein, The Weinstein Company board has hired John Kiernan, a partner at Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, to investigate those claims.

TWC fired its cofounder on Sunday.

Business Insider contacted The Weinstein Company to comment but did not receive an immediate response. However, a TWC representative told Variety “Mr. Weinstein unequivocally denies these allegations” of intimidating staffers to not cooperate in the investigation.

