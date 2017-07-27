Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Grand Theft Auto 6' is likely in production — but recent reports are inaccurate

  • Published:
The "Grand Theft Auto" video game series is ridiculously popular. The last game in the series, "Grand Theft Auto V," moved more than 70 million units as of November 2016 — it originally launched in September 2013. Most entire game franchises never reach that kind of ridiculous number of units sold, let alone standalone games.

Given that, it wouldn't be surprising to hear that the company behind "Grand Theft Auto" is working on the next entry in the series. It's an expectation, even.

Our first confirmation of just such a project in development seemingly comes from the resume of Tim Neff, an actor-for-hire who appears to have done some motion capture work on the next "Grand Theft Auto" game. His resume even outright refers to the game as "Grand Theft Auto 6" — presumably the game will use the traditional Roman numerals it has in the past ("Grand Theft Auto VI").

But it turns out that the resume is an elaborate fake.

Though Neff did do some work in previous "Grand Theft Auto" games, he hasn't been involved in production for a new "Grand Theft Auto" game. Of note: Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced a new "Grand Theft Auto" game.

Other than the name "Grand Theft Auto 6" showing up on the faked resume, a new "Grand Theft Auto" game has never been officially announced or given a name. As such, there's no information about one other than what we can safely guess based on past games. It's likely to be an open world-style game, for instance, and it's likely to be set in the modern era; it's also likely to be set in a major city, like New York or Los Angeles (albeit slightly fictionalized — Los Angeles became "San Andreas" in "Grand Theft Auto V," for instance).

Rockstar declined our request for comment.

