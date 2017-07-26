Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Google's Pixel 2 could be the next major smartphone to ditch the headphone jack

  • Published:
Google's upcoming Pixel 2 smartphones might not come with a headphone jack if the latest unofficial render of the device is accurate.

Indeed, it just so happens that the latest render, made by tech site MySmartPrice.com, was a collaboration with one of the most prolific and accurate gadget leakers, Steve Hemmerstoffer, who's better known on Twitter as @onleaks. That's a powerful backup behind the rumor that the Pixel 2 smartphones won't come with a headphone jack.

If true, it'll be interesting to see if Google also announces some value proposition to removing the headphone jack, like tech that's designed to make it easier to connect to wireless headphones. When Apple ditched the headphone jack on the iPhone 7, it at least offered wireless headphones with its W1 chip that truly make them less of a hassle to pair and connect to your Apple devices.

Otherwise, for those who want to hang on to their wired headphones, you might have to use a dongle like you do with the iPhone 7.

The render also seemingly confirms that the larger Pixel 2 XL will have a more premium design with thinner borders around the display than the original Pixel, as well as a refined glass back plate on the back of both models. From the renders, it looks like the Pixel 2 will be thick enough to accommodate a headphone jack.

Still, no matter how prolific the gadgets leaker, any information pertaining to an unreleased device should be considered rumor and not fact.

