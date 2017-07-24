Tech :  Google's parent company Alphabet reports earnings today — here's what to expect (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google's parent company Alphabet reports its earnings for the second quarter on Monday after market close.

Here's what analysts are expecting, according to Bloomberg:

Revenue: $20.9 billion

EPS: $4.46

There are some other things to watch in the report.

The EU fine: The EU fined Google a record-breaking $2.7 billion in June after regulators accused the company of promoting its own shopping services in search results over its competitors. The EU says Google has to change its practices within 90 days or pay up to 5% of its revenue. Google is considering an appeal. Expect analysts to ask a lot of questions about this during Alphabet's earnings call, and to talk about plans to address the fine moving forward.

Other Bets: The other companies under Alphabet — like Waymo, Verily, and Nest — continue to lose money. (That's mostly by design, for now.) Alphabet reports those losses together, instead of breaking out numbers for each company.

Stock price: Alphabet's stock hasn't cracked $1,000 yet, but almost all analysts expect it to go well above that soon. The stock closed at $972 on Friday.