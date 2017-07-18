Tech :  Google launches Hire, a business recruiting service platform

The global tech giant, Google has announced the launch of a business recruiting service platform – Hire.

The platform which was launched on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, is designed to help businesses manage their internal recruiting process.

Hire offers businesses a cohesive applicant tracking service that is deeply integrated with G Suite. This would make it easier for employers to interact with their candidates and track their progress through the interview process.

Earlier in the year, Google launched a "Google for jobs initiative" and added a job search feature to its Google search.

Berit Johnson, Google’s Product Manager stated that: “Hire and G Suite are made to work well together so recruiting team members can focus on their top priorities instead of wasting time copy-pasting across tools.”

“While Hire itself is interesting in its own right, it’s also interesting to see that Google is now looking to use the G Suite tools and back-end services it has developed over the last few years to solve problems in very specific verticals."

"I wouldn't be surprised if the company decided to launch more of these projects now that it has the foundation in place to do so.”, Berit said.

With the launch of Hire, the job recruitment and outsourcing services industry would be greatly affected. Businesses can now conduct their recruitment processes without seeking the service of these outsourcing and talent management firms.