Tech :  Google just bought a podcast app cofounded by former Netflix executives (GOOG, GOOGL)

Google has purchased podcast app 60db, which will shut down on November 10, Business Insider has learned.

"We are thrilled to be joining the team at Google. We can’t talk (yet) about what we are going to be up to, but we are are really excited and eager to tell you more soon," founder Steve Henn said in a note sent to users.

Henn confirmed the acquisition to Business Insider, but declined to comment further. Google didn't immediately comment. The price couldn't immediately be learned.

60dB launched last fall with a focus on personalizing short-form audio for individual listeners. Personalization is a major focus for Google Play Music, the company's music subscription.

One of the keys to the apps was a section called "Quick Hits," which was a feed of shorter audio stories. Although Google may have ambition to be a major hub for podcasters, The New York Times reported last year that 65% of podcasts are listened to through Apple's built-in iPhone app.

It had raised seed funding from companies including Kholsa Ventures, TechCrunch reported.

Here's what the app looked like on Tuesday: