Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Google is now using facial recognition tech to identify your pets (GOOG)

Tech Google is now using facial recognition tech to identify your pets (GOOG)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Welcome to the future.

HELLO! play

HELLO!

(Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Welcome to the future: Google is now using facial recognition technology to identify people's pets.

The Californian tech giant's photo storing app, Google Photos, can now automatically recognise pets via their faces, it announced in a blog post — letting users search for their pets by name.

The feature works on both cats and dogs, and a Google spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that it doesn't just differentiate between dogs by breed — it should be able to distinguish between individual four-legged friends.

(Although you can also search by breed, if it takes your fancy.)

Google Photos is known for its use of AI to analyse the subject of users' photos. Search for "beach," and it will (in theory) return you your holiday snaps; search "burger" and it'll show you all your shameful meals at McDonald's.

The new pet search will work in the same way: It automatically recognises canine and feline faces and groups then together, letting you search for them by name if you've opted in to the feature. You can then make them into digital albums, videos, or even a physical photo book, Google suggests.

null play

null

(Google)

"We hope these features help you better celebrate your four-legged family members in all of their paw-some-ness," Google Photos software engineer Lily Kharevych wrote.

The tech is a novel demonstration of just how far image recognition technology has come. Computers can now differentiate between different pets of the same breed — and Google is using it to sell photo books.

Top 3

1 Tech Trump is quietly dismantling Obama's biggest legacybullet
2 Tech The top 15 fall fashion trends for womenbullet
3 Tech Netflix blows past subscriber growth targets, and hits an...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Emil Michael
Tech An Uber executive's lawyer invoked LeBron James when asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit from a woman who was raped by an Uber driver
Christopher Leydon, who has been jailed for 7 years.
Tech A videographer embedded in the British tech scene has been jailed for 7 years for child rape
null
Tech China's Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are the worst smartphone brands for the environment (AAPL, AMZN)
Lola Kassim Uber names a new boss for West Africa