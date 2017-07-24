Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech Google CEO Sundar Pichai joins Alphabet's board (GOOG, GOOGL)

Pichai is the thirteenth board member.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has joined the board Google's parent company Alphabet, the company said Monday.

Pichai is the 13th Alphabet board member.

“Sundar has been doing a great job as Google’s CEO, driving strong growth, partnerships, and tremendous product innovation. I really enjoy working with him and I’m excited that he is joining the Alphabet board,” Alphabet CEO Larry Page said in a statement.

Pichai has been a Google employee since 2004 and rapidly rose through the executive ranks to become CEO after the formation of Alphabet.

Alphabet reports earnings for the second quarter Monday afternoon.

