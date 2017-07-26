Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Google CEO responds to Trump's transgender military ban: 'Let Them Serve' (GOOGL)

  • Published:
Google CEO Sundar Pichai is the first major tech industry leader to come out against president Donald Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military.

Pichai tweeted on Wednesday: "I am grateful to the transgender members of the military for their service. #LetThemServe."

The official Google Twitter account retweeted the message, adding, "We are grateful to transgender members of the military for their service. #LetThemServe"

Relations between Silicon Valley and the Trump administration have been rocky at best. Google was especially vocal against Trump's proposed travel ban in January, and thousands of employees walked out in protest.

