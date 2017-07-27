Home > Business Insider > Tech >

George Clooney and the Coen brothers combine forces for the dark comedy 'Suburbicon' — watch the trailer

  • Published:

Matt Damon plays a suburban dad who is way over his head in the George Clooney-directed and Coen brothers-written "Suburbicon."

"Suburbicon."

Often it's George Clooney in front of the camera when working with the Coen brothers, but for their latest collaboration, "Suburbicon," Clooney is taking the directing reins.

The dark comedy stars Matt Damon as a suburban dad who finds himself having to face off with the underbelly of what's considered a tranquil town. The film is a twisted mix of drama and comedy, which the Coens are known for, and was written by the brothers, along with Clooney and his longtime writing partner Grant Heslov.

The movie also stars Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac.

Trailers for Coen brother movies are often misleading, but at the least it looks like Damon is going to give one outlandish performance.

Check out the trailer below. The movie opens November 3.

