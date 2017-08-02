Tech :  'Game of Thrones:' Who is alive (and dead) in all the major houses

While watching "Game of Thrones," do you ever catch yourself wondering, "Wait, is that person dead or alive?"

There's so much death, and so many characters, that it's certainly a possibility — even for someone who has been paying close attention.

It can also get hard to keep track of who's related to whom, so it also helps to keep track of where loyalties lie.

To help you with both of these problems, here's a handy guide to the life status of every member of the major noble houses in Westeros.

House Stark

Ned Stark — dead

Catelyn Stark — dead

Robb Stark — dead

Jon Snow — dead, then alive

Sansa Stark — alive

Arya Stark — alive

Brandon Stark — alive

Rickon Stark — dead

House Lannister

Tywin Lannister — dead

Kevan Lannister — dead

Cersei Lannister — alive

Jaime Lannister — alive

Tyrion Lannister — alive

Lancel Lannister — dead

House Baratheon

Robert Baratheon — dead

Joffrey Baratheon — dead

Myrcella Baratheon — dead

Tommen Baratheon — dead

Renly Baratheon — dead

Stannis Baratheon — dead

Selyse Baratheon — dead

Shireen Baratheon — dead

Gendry — presumed alive

Disclaimer: Gendry isn't a full blooded Baratheon, but he's included since he's the son of Robert, and the only living Baratheon (assuming he's still alive).

House Greyjoy

Balon Greyjoy — dead

Euron Greyjoy — alive

Yara Greyjoy — presumed alive

Theon Greyjoy — alive

House Targaryen

Daenerys Targaryen — alive

Viserys Targaryen — dead

Maester Aemon — dead

Aerys "The Mad King" Targaryen — dead

House Tyrell

Mace Tyrell — dead

Loras Tyrell — dead

Margaery Tyrell — dead

Olenna Tyrell — dead

House Martell

Oberyn Martell — dead

Doran Martell — dead

Trystane Martell — dead

Nymeria Sand — dead

Disclaimer: Ellaria, Obara, Nymeria and Tyene weren't full-blooded Martells, but we included them with House Martell due to their strong connection to the House for their entire run on the series.

Obara Sand — dead

Ellaria Sand — dying slowly in the dungeons of the Red Keep

Tyene Sand — dead

House Arryn

Jon Arryn — dead

Lysa Arryn — dead

Robin Arryn — alive

Littlefinger* — alive

He's sort of an (dis)honorary Arryn, since he was briefly married to Lysa before he pushed her through the moon door, plus he's Lord Paramount of the Vale.

House Tully

Hoster Tully — dead

Brynden "The Blackfish" Tully — dead

Edmure Tully — alive

House Frey

Walder Frey — dead

Lothar Frey — dead

Walder Rivers ("Black Walder") — dead

Walda Frey — dead

All male Freys — dead

House Bolton

Roose Bolton — dead

Ramsay Bolton — dead