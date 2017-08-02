Tech :  'Game of Thrones:' Who is alive (and dead) in all the major houses

While watching "Game of Thrones," do you ever catch yourself wondering, "Wait, is that person dead or alive?"
There's so much death, and so many characters, that it's certainly a possibility — even for someone who has been paying close attention.
It can also get hard to keep track of who's related to whom, so it also helps to keep track of where loyalties lie.
To help you with both of these problems, here's a handy guide to the life status of every member of the major noble houses in Westeros.
House Stark
Ned Stark — dead (HBO)
Catelyn Stark — dead (HBO)
Robb Stark — dead (HBO)
Jon Snow — dead, then alive (HBO)
Sansa Stark — alive (HBO)
Arya Stark — alive (HBO)
Brandon Stark — alive (HBO)
Rickon Stark — dead (Helen Sloan/HBO)
House Lannister
Tywin Lannister — dead (Macall B. Polay/courtesy of HBO)
Kevan Lannister — dead (HBO)
Cersei Lannister — alive (Helen Sloan/HBO)
Jaime Lannister — alive (HBO)
Tyrion Lannister — alive (Game of Thrones Best Scenes/Youtube)
Lancel Lannister — dead (Helen Sloan/HBO)
House Baratheon
Robert Baratheon — dead (HBO)
Joffrey Baratheon — dead (HBO)
Myrcella Baratheon — dead (HBO)
Tommen Baratheon — dead (HBO)
Renly Baratheon — dead (HBO)
Stannis Baratheon — dead (HBO)
Selyse Baratheon — dead (HBO)
Shireen Baratheon — dead (hbo.com)
Gendry — presumed alive (HBO)
Disclaimer: Gendry isn't a full blooded Baratheon, but he's included since he's the son of Robert, and the only living Baratheon (assuming he's still alive).
House Greyjoy
Balon Greyjoy — dead (HBO)
Euron Greyjoy — alive (HBO)
Yara Greyjoy — presumed alive (Helen Sloan/HBO)
Theon Greyjoy — alive (HBO)
House Targaryen
Daenerys Targaryen — alive (HBO)
Viserys Targaryen — dead (HBO)
Maester Aemon — dead (HBO/Game of Thrones)
Aerys "The Mad King" Targaryen — dead (HBO)
House Tyrell
Mace Tyrell — dead (dragonmcmx/Youtube)
Loras Tyrell — dead (Getty Images)
Margaery Tyrell — dead (HBO)
Olenna Tyrell — dead (HBO)
House Martell
Oberyn Martell — dead (HBO)
Doran Martell — dead (HBO)
Trystane Martell — dead (HBO)
Nymeria Sand — dead (HBO)
Disclaimer: Ellaria, Obara, Nymeria and Tyene weren't full-blooded Martells, but we included them with House Martell due to their strong connection to the House for their entire run on the series.
Obara Sand — dead (hbo.com)
Ellaria Sand — dying slowly in the dungeons of the Red Keep (HBO)
Tyene Sand — dead (HBO)
House Arryn
Jon Arryn — dead (HBO)
Lysa Arryn — dead (HBO)
Robin Arryn — alive (Daryl Dixon / Youtube)
Littlefinger* — alive (Helen Sloan/HBO)
He's sort of an (dis)honorary Arryn, since he was briefly married to Lysa before he pushed her through the moon door, plus he's Lord Paramount of the Vale.
House Tully
Hoster Tully — dead (HBO)
Brynden "The Blackfish" Tully — dead (Helen Sloan/HBO)
Edmure Tully — alive (HBO)
House Frey
Walder Frey — dead (HBO)
Lothar Frey — dead (HBO)
Walder Rivers ("Black Walder") — dead (HBO)
Walda Frey — dead (HBO)
All male Freys — dead (HBO)
House Bolton
Roose Bolton — dead (HBO)
Ramsay Bolton — dead (HBO)