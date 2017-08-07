Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Game of Thrones' fans can't understand why Podrick is still so bad at fighting

Tech 'Game of Thrones' fans can't understand why Podrick is still so bad at fighting

  • Published:

"Game of Thrones" fans kept tweeting about how bad they think Podrick is at fighting after Sunday night's episode aired.

brienne and podrick play

brienne and podrick

(Helen Sloan/HBO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Warning: Minor Spoilers if you have not seen "Game of Thrones" season seven, episode four.

In this week's episode of "Game of Thrones," Brienne and Podrick have a bit of sparring time with swords in Winterfell — and it turns out Pod is still truly terrible.

Fans noticed that poor Podrick hasn't seemed to pick up anything after all of his time spent training with Brienne, and are roasting him for it on Twitter.

It's not that Podrick needs to beat Brienne. She's an amazing warrior, and will likely be forever out of his reach. But he could at least learn a bit about form, instead of lunging all over the place.

Podrick and Brienne have been traveling together since season four, and within that time Podrick's fighting abilities haven't made much of an improvement. Time to step it up, Pod.

Here are some of the best tweets about Podrick's shortcomings:

Top 3

1 Tech The 13 Most Massively Popular Websites You've Never Heard Ofbullet
2 Tech How to look and feel healthier in one week, according to a...bullet
3 Tech The biggest myth about sharks that will make you fear them lessbullet

Tech

Though this looks exactly like the original Super Nintendo game console, it doesn't work with original controllers or game cartridges. It comes with 21 built-in games.
Tech Nintendo's $80 mini Super Nintendo is going to be impossible to find — so here's a solid alternative
"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver."
Tech John Oliver says that Trump's plan to expand the border patrol is potentially disastrous
null
Tech WhatsApp was the most downloaded app for Android last month — see all top 10 (FB)
The Galaxy S8 Active is tougher version of Samsung's best phone.
Tech Samsung just announced a more durable version of its Galaxy S8 smartphone with a bigger battery