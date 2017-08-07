Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech 'Game of Thrones' fans are all making the same joke about Jon Snow

  Published:

"Game of Thrones" fans are all making the same joke Jon Snow, Daenerys, and cave paintings.

Image
    Jon Snow gives Daenerys a tour of the dragon glass mine   
    Screen Shot 2017 08 06 at 10.50.49 PM   
Jon Snow gives Daenerys a tour of the dragon glass mine

(HBO)
Warning: Minor spoiler alert if you have not seen "Game of Thrones" season seven, episode four.

On the latest episode of "Game of Thrones," Jon Snow shows Daenerys the dragonglass mine beneath Dragonstone.

Much to Daenerys' surprise, Jon has found what appear to be ancient cave paintings in the mine. The paintings seem to depict a war between the allied Children of the Forest and First Men, and the White Walkers.

Jon explains to Daenerys that in the past everyone fought the same enemy: White Walkers. Jon tries to convince Daenerys to join the North's cause once more, but Daenerys says she will only fight for the North when Jon bends the knee, and again Jon resists (though it seems like he could be caving).

"Game of Thrones" fans had some hilarious reactions to this scene on Twitter, joking that Jon drew the cave paintings himself to sway Daenerys into providing him with her assistance in fighting the White Walkers.

Here are some of the best responses to the scene:

