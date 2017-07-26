Home > Business Insider > Tech >

'Game of Thrones' actress on what speaking High Valyrian is like: 'F—ing difficult'

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Carice Van Houten revealed how difficult it is to speak the fictional language of High Valyrian.

Melisandre didn't end her story in season six on a good note.

Jon Snow banishes her from Winterfell, after Davos gets her to admit that she burned Shireen at the stake in a sacrifice to the Lord of Light. But she returns to Dragonstone (where she used to chill with her buddy Stannis) in last week's episode, "Stormborn," to tell Daenerys Targaryen about the Azor Ahai prophecy.

In the scene, Melisandre tells Daenerys the prophecy and speaks in High Valyrian. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, actress Carice Van Houten revealed how difficult it is to speak the fictional language:

"F—ing. Difficult. Especially when you've just had a baby six weeks earlier, and you're just like, 'Holy s—t, wait a minute ... Lines! What language is this? How the hell am I supposed to remember anything?,'" Van Houten said.

"Your brain is like f—ing gouda cheese. It's tricky! It was really tricky. But I love it. It's fun because the other actors can't understand you. It's really between you and the other person. You do feel like you're talking in a secret language, which is cool. Apart from the fact that I find it difficult to learn, because there's no reference to any other language, I'm always very impressed that the language exists at all."

For how difficult it is to speak, Van Houten sure makes it look easy. And so does her costar, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen).

