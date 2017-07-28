Tech :  Frank Ocean, Tame Impala and more — here's who to see perform at the New York latest big summer music festival

This weekend marks the second year of Panorama Festival, New York's newest three-day music festival put together by Goldenvoice, the big name promoters behind Coachella.

The first year of the festival went off with a bang, featuring the reunion of indie rock hall-of-famers LCD Soundsystem — to say nothing of Kendrick Lamar.

Goldenvoice is doing their best to top that with a lineup that features over 50 musicians, including big names like Frank Ocean, Solange, Tame Impala, Tyler the Creator, Nine Inch Nails, and A Tribe Called Quest.

As with any festival these days, there are artists from all different genres including indie, rock, pop, R&B, hip-hop, and dance. Sometimes, the choices can be overwhelming.

We decided to help make it a bit easier by curating your days for you.

Check it out below.

If you're playing hooky from work, get there for early for soul singer extraordinaire Jamila Woods, who has worked often with fellow Chicagoan Chance the Rapper

Friday 2:10-2:55 PM, The Parlor stage

Foxygen may be more well-known to music hipsters for their off-stage dramatics, but their bombastic homages to classic rock are a lot of fun to listen to.

Friday 3:20-4:05 PM, The Pavilion stage

Australian folk rocker Vance Joy made it big a few years with "Riptide," but there's a reason that hit was inescapable — it was catchy, like most of his best songs, which go from laid-back to intense in a beat.

Friday 3:50-4:40 PM, Panorama stage

Kick it up a notch with singer MØ, whose dancy electropop will get your Friday night started.

Friday: 4:35-5:25 PM, The Pavilion stage

Indie rockers Spoon have been around a while, but that just means they know how to put on a show. Their latest album, which layers in dance and funk flourishes, should be fun to hear live.

Friday 5:55-6:45 PM, The Pavilion stage

Hip-hop firebrand Tyler the Creator is well-known for his riotous live performances and, fresh off a new album critics are calling a major evolution, you can bet he'll bring the house down.

Friday 7:10-8:00 PM, The Pavilion stage

Friday night culminates with a twofer of huge singers of the moment. Last year, Solange and headliner Frank Ocean both released long-awaited albums that topped best-of lists.

Solange: Friday 8:00-8:50 PM, Panorama stage

Frank Ocean: Friday 9:35 PM - ???, Panorama stage

Start off Saturday checking out Chicago's next big thing, rapper Noname, who you might recognize from her scene-stealing guest spots on Chance the Rapper albums.

Saturday 3:05-3:50 PM, The Pavilion stage

One of the best parts of Panorama is that it's second stage is under a massive tent. Head there to catch Japanese-American rocker Mitski, who blew up last year by turning early '90s rock on its head.

Saturday 4:20-5:05 PM, The Pavilion stage

Time to change gears — go see Vince Staples, one of the most promising young rappers around.

Saturday 6:15-7:15 PM, Panorama Stage

I always found Nick Murphy's music under moniker Chet Faker a bit sleepy, but the new songs released under his given name? Adventurous, interesting, danceable.

Saturday 7:45 PM - 8:45 PM , Panorama stage

Tame Impala is one of the biggest names in rock these days. Frontman Kevin Parker's music flirts with just about every genre of the last half-century, while finding grooves that sound undeniably cutting edge. Don't miss it.

Saturday 9:20-??? PM, Panorama stage

Start off Sunday with the last Chance the Rapper-affiliate on the bill — Towkio, who while not as consistent as his genre big brother, is a talent to watch.

Sunday 2:10-2:50 PM, The Parlor stage

Andrew McMahon has gone through a lot of reinventions — Something Corporate, Jack's Mannequin, to name a couple. One constant: the singer/songwriter knows how to craft memorable melodies.

Sunday 4:45-5:35 PM, Panorama stage

Indie rock's Glass Animals often defies characterization. The band collages so many different sounds together it can be hard to keep up, but it's anything but boring.

Sunday 6:05-7:00 PM, Panorama stage

A Tribe Called Quest returned last year with a crisp album that showed they haven't missed a beat. Only a fool would miss these hip hop legends' return to the hometown stage.

Sunday 7:30-8:40 PM, Panorama stage

I'll be honest — I know Nine Inch Nail's Trent Reznor better from his recent film soundtrack work (The Social Network, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo) than NIN (sue me). But NIN is alternative rock royalty for a reason.

Sunday 9:20 -- ??? PM, Panorama Stage