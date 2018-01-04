Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  For the first time in history, hip-hop has surpassed rock to become the most popular music genre, according to Nielsen

Tech For the first time in history, hip-hop has surpassed rock to become the most popular music genre, according to Nielsen

  • Published: , Refreshed:

For the first time ever, hip-hop surpassed rock as the most popular genre in the US in 2017, on the strength of acts like Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." was the year's most consumed rap album. play

Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." was the year's most consumed rap album.

(Frazer Harrison/Getty)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

  • For the first time, hip-hop surpassed rock as the most popular genre in the US last year, according to Nielsen's year-end report.
  • Eight of the top ten most popular artists came from the hip-hop/R&B genre, with Drake and Kendrick Lamar taking the first and second spot, respectively.
  • Nielsen noted that the growth of the hip-hop/R&B genre was "powered by a 72% increase in on-demand audio streaming" in the genre.

For the first time ever, hip-hop surpassed rock as the most popular genre in the US in 2017, according to Nielsen's year-end report on the music industry.

Nielsen said the hip-hop/R&B genre ended as the largest genre of the year in terms of "total consumption," which includes album sales and album-equivalent streaming figures.

Seven of the top ten most-consumed albums of the year came from the hip-hop/R&B genre, with Kendrick Lamar's "DAMN." taking the second spot behind Ed Sheeran's "Divide."

null play

null

(Nielsen)

Drake and Lamar came in first and second, respectively, on Nielsen's list of the ten most popular artists of the year, in terms of total consumption. Eight of the top ten artists came from the hip-hop/R&B genre.

null play

null

(Nielsen)

Nielsen noted that the growth in popularity of the hip-hop/R&B genre was "powered by a 72% increase in on-demand audio streaming" in the genre.

Overall, on-demand audio streaming saw a 59% increase in 2017. This figure boosted the total volume of music consumption up by 12.5% compared to 2016, despite year-over-year declines in album and track sales.

Top 3

1 Tech You've been charging your smart phone wrongbullet
2 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet
3 Tech The Dutch plan to build the world's biggest wind farm, complete...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech This substance lets you 'walk on water' — here's how it works
null
Tech Silicon Valley elites can't get enough of dangerous, untreated 'raw water' — here's why it's a bad idea
null
Tech How Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg uses New Year's resolutions to improve himself
null
Tech Baltimore residents are resorting to GoFundMe to heat their freezing public schools