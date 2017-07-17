Tech :  Facebook's latest effort to bring VR to the masses (FB)

Facebook is preparing to unveil a new and affordable stand-alone virtual reality headset in 2018 that will appeal to the masses
The forthcoming Oculus VR headset, priced at $200, won’t need to be tethered to a PC or smartphone, making it easier — and less expensive — for users.
The device is also expected to come with its own dedicated app store.
The new Oculus device will serve as an entry-point device aimed at bringing VR into the mainstream. Facebook has been making incremental solutions toward this goal ahead of the 2018 rollout. This latest announcement comes just days after Facebook permanently reduced the price of its Oculus Rift headset and Touch bundle down to $499 from its previous price point of $599. The company also issued a summer sales promotion that lowers the price of the bundle even further, to $399, for the next several weeks.
With the upcoming headset, Facebook is addressing three key barriers to consumer uptake:
By offering an affordable stand-alone VR headset, Facebook can set the tone for the future of VR headsets. The new Oculus device tackles some of the many barriers that are impeding VR headset adoption, which, as a result, has been slow — only 7% of the US population engages with VR on a monthly basis, according to The Business Journals. If successful in eliminating some of these barriers, Facebook’s new device idea may have the power to influence other device makers to follow suit, which could spur adoption even further.
