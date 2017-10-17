Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Facebook's consumer hardware chief, Regina Dugan, is leaving after less than two years (FB)

  Published:

Regina Dugan is leaving her position as head of Facebook's fledgling consumer hardware lab, Building 8.

(AllThingsD/Asa Mathat)
Regina Dugan is leaving her position as head of Facebook's fledgling consumer hardware lab, Building 8.

Dugan announced her departure in a Facebook post on Tuesday that said she was leaving to "focus on building and leading a new endeavor," though she didn't specify further. Dugan joined Facebook just 18 months ago from Google's advanced projects division.

Facebook didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on her departure.

Dugan left Google to lead Facebook's consumer hardware efforts in early 2016. The division has yet to release a product but is working on an unannounced video chat device for the home codenamed Aloha. Building 8 has also teased more futuristic work on brain-scanning technology that would allow people to type with their thoughts.

Under Dugan's leadership, Building 8 has seen a number of key departures in its short history, including the loss of COO Richard Wooldridge, head of consumer experience Donald Hicks, and head of product management Olivier Bartholot, according to people familiar with the matter.

Facebook recently put one of its most seasoned executives, Andrew Bosworth, in charge of all its hardware efforts, including Oculus VR and Building 8 — a move aimed at unifying its multi-pronged efforts to build gadgets for consumers.

