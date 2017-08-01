Tech :  Facebook rolls out public Stories (FB)

Beforehand, users could only share Stories with their friends when the feature first launched in March
Facebook users can now opt into sharing a Story publicly for anyone to view, TechCrunch reports.
Beforehand, users could only share Stories with their friends when the feature first launched in March. The public-sharing feature first rolled out several weeks ago but was only just confirmed by a Facebook spokesperson.
It’s easy to see how public stories might be used by media companies and individuals. For instance, a user could read an article from a certain publisher or journalist, and then go view their Story to see behind the scenes content or additional interviews. Facebook could reach out to publishers and journalists to post more content to Stories to help this initiative. That being said, there is currently no time frame for when Pages will be able to post public Stories.
The changes give creators another way to build and broaden their audience, and could also help Facebook by increasing user engagement in Stories.
