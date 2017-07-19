Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Facebook is turning video sounds on by default — here's how to turn them off (FB)

Tech Facebook is turning video sounds on by default — here's how to turn them off (FB)

  Published:
Facebook loves video. You've probably noticed loads of auto-playing videos in your News Feed.

But until recently, those videos played with the sound off. Now, Facebook is turning the sound on by default. It's rolling out to users now, and you'll get a notification when it hits your phone that looks like this:

(Screenshot)

Easier? Uh, not really. More like super annoying, right?

Here's how to turn it off. It's a little different for Android and iPhone, so we'll show you for both.

On Android, tap the "hamburger" icon. Then scroll all the way down and tap App Settings.

(Screenshot)


Now just turn off the switch that says "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound." That's it!

(Screenshot)


On iPhone, tap the "hamburger" icon at the bottom of the screen. Scroll all the way down and tap Settings.

(Screenshot)


Now tap Account Settings.

(Screenshot)


Tap Sounds.

(Screenshot)


Finally, turn off the the switch that says "Videos in News Feed Start With Sound."

(Screenshot)


