Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Facebook is planning to spend €10 million expanding its artificial intelligence centre in Paris (FB)

Tech Facebook is planning to spend €10 million expanding its artificial intelligence centre in Paris (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Facebook wants to double the number of its researchers in Paris.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. play

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

(Facebook)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Facebook has announced that it plans to invest €10 million (£8.8 million) in its artificial intelligence (AI) centre in Paris, The Financial Times reports.

The AI lab in Paris was opened in 2015, but now Facebook said it's investing money in expanding the centre.

Over five years, Facebook plans to double the number of researchers to 60, and to increase funding of local PhD candidates to 40 candidates.

The Financial Times also reported that Facebook will donate to the French government's Open Data Initiative, which makes data available to the public across France.

Antoine Bordes, the director of Facebook's Paris AI centre, said in a statement to The Financial Times that "we chose France as our home for our first international research lab in artificial intelligence because of its excellence in this field. We believe in France’s potential to be a leader in AI and want to contribute to the resources necessary to accelerate research in France."

Top 3

1 Tech What you should know about new WhatsApp for small businessesbullet
2 Tech North Korea is not building nuclear weapons to destroy the US or...bullet
3 Tech The coolest and craziest concept cars revealed so far this yearbullet

Go to Pulse.ng

5 reasons Samsung shelved its plan to build a manufacturing plant in Nigeria
Tech 5 reasons Samsung shelved its plan to build a manufacturing plant in Nigeria
Samsung products may be popular in Nigeria but unfortunately it still does not have a manufacturing plant in Nigeria.
Tech Why doesn't Samsung have a manufacturing plant in Nigeria yet?
A "Minecraft" fan dressed as a character from the game in 2015.
Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (TWTR, FB, GOOG, SNAP, AAPL, AMZN, MSFT)
texting smartphone cold scarf
Tech We don't need tech to become less addictive — we just need it to be better (AAPL, GOOG, FB)