Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Facebook is killing off M, the messenger assistant that books dinner reservations on command (FB)

Tech Facebook is killing off M, the messenger assistant that books dinner reservations on command (FB)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The human/artificial intelligence hybrid tool will shut down entirely on January 19.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to find a new bot to order his coffee. play

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to find a new bot to order his coffee.

(David Ramos/Getty Images)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!
  • Facebook is putting an end to M, its hybrid human/artificial digital assistant that helped users make dinner reservations or get gift suggestions.
  • M first launched in 2015 and never left beta mode. Only a few thousand people ever had access to it.
  • Facebook isn't scrapping all of its M technology. Companies can still launch chatbots for customer service, and M's key-word driven suggestion feature will stay in place.
null play

null

(Facebook)

Facebook is putting an end to M, an ambitious digital assistant product unveiled two years ago that was supposed to be the company's answer to Apple's Siri and Google's Assistant.

M, which was first announced in August 2015, used a mixture of artificial intelligence and human "trainers," to answer Facebook user's questions in the Messenger app. A user could ask M for a gift recommendation, or to book a dinner reservation, for example.

"We launched this project to learn what people needed and expected of an assistant, and we learned a lot," a Facebook representative said in a statement on Mondayt. "We're taking these useful insights to power other AI projects at Facebook."

The project, which is still in beta, will officially shut down on January 19, Facebook said.

A source close to the situation told Business Insider that M was never rolled out more broadly than a couple thousand Facebook users — a small drop in the bucket for a company with 1.37 billion daily active users.

Though M has seen its last days, Facebook will keep its M "suggestion" feature, which jumps into conversations on its own, in order to suggest relevant stickers or to offer to schedule a meeting.

Other machine learning projects on Facebook, such as a tool that lets companies like Sephora build Facebook chatbots for customer service, will also remain in place.

Top 3

1 Tech All the winners at the 2018 Golden Globesbullet
2 Tech A Mexican artist is painting the 'world's longest mural' on the...bullet
3 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech A Stanford study of 45 million students found something startling about which kids succeed
Richard Neal Ed Markey Elizabeth Warren
Tech The effort to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality just hit an important milestone (GOOGL, FB, NFLX)
james damore
Tech The engineer fired for his memo about women in tech is suing Google for discrimination (GOOG, GOOGL)
null
Tech These robots can be useful to your everyday life