Tech Facebook bought a startup to crack down on users who share videos without permission (FB)

The team will start operating as part of Facebook and not as a standalone unit.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Facebook has acquired Source3, a startup that uses technology to identify content that has been shared on the internet without permission, Recode reports.

Facebook has had issues with pirated content in the past, and is now looking to use Source3's software to enhance its rights management technology and potentially crack down on users who privately share videos they don't own the rights to.

That is a necessary step if Facebook wants to push its video business and become competitive with platforms like Google's YouTube, which offers a similar identification tool called "Content ID."

Facebook has made it clear that its intention is to move towards longform, exclusive video content on its platform, and the acquisition could help video creators (and right holders) to remain enticed by Facebook's massive scale and reach.

Recode reports that Facebook is "acquiring both the technology and at least some of the team behind Source3," and that the group will be integrated fully into Facebook and not operate as a standalone unit.

