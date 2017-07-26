Tech :  Facebook beats across the board for Q2 with $9.32 billion in revenue (FB)

Facebook is about to report whether the growth of its main revenue driver, News Feed ads, has indeed slowed down meaningfully going into the half of 2017.
Facebook beat Wall Street's expectations across the board for its second quarter earnings on Wednesday with $9.32 billion in revenue.
The world's largest social network maintained its steady 17% year-over-year growth in users, with 66% of its 2.01 billion users visiting the service every day.
Shares dipped roughly 4% in after-hours trading on the news but quickly rebounded.
Here are the key numbers for Facebook's Q2 earnings:
