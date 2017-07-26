Tech :  Facebook beats across the board for Q2 with $9.32 billion in revenue (FB)

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Facebook beat Wall Street's expectations across the board for its second quarter earnings on Wednesday with $9.32 billion in revenue.

The world's largest social network maintained its steady 17% year-over-year growth in users, with 66% of its 2.01 billion users visiting the service every day.

Shares dipped roughly 4% in after-hours trading on the news but quickly rebounded.

Here are the key numbers for Facebook's Q2 earnings:

EPS (GAAP): $1.32 vs. $1.13 expected, up 69% from the year-ago period. Revenue: $9.32 billion vs. $9.2 billion expected, up 45% from the year-ago period. Monthly active users: 2.01 billion, up from 1.94 billion last quarter. Daily active users: 1.32 billion, up from 1.28 billion last quarter.



This story is developing. Click here or hit refresh for the latest updates on Facebook's Q2 results.