Tech :  Evidence is mounting that Legendary Pokémon are coming to 'Pokémon Go' very soon

After more than a year of speculation, evidence is mounting that ultra-powerful Legendary Pokémon are coming to Pokémon Go very soon.

Pokémon Go creator Niantic Labs has never publicly acknowledged that Legendaries are coming or given an expected release date, but there are several reasons to believe we'll see creatures like Mewtwo and Lugia in a matter of days.

If don't know, Legendaries are extremely rare and powerful Pokémon from the original game series. And until now, they've been completely absent from Pokémon Go, even as the game has added more creatures from the second generation of Pokémon.

All signs point towards Niantic finally unleashing Legendaries at the first-ever Pokémon Go Fest event in Chicago's Grant Park on July 22. The ticketed event is expected to draw 20,000 players, hearkening to the game's original video trailer that showed thousands of players fighting Mewtwo together in Times Square.

Here's all of the evidence that points to the imminent release of Legendaries in Pokémon Go: