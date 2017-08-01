Tech :  Everything we know about the iPhone 8 (AAPL)

Apple is widely expected to launch new iPhones in September.

There's been a ton of speculation and reports about the upcoming iPhone, which is expected to be completely redesigned.

The pressure is on Apple, too. It's the 10th anniversary of the first-ever iPhone, launched in 2007, and the company is expected to have some big plans to mark the occasion.

Wall Street analysts hope the new iPhone drives a "super cycle" of sales, propelling Apple to potentially become the first trillion-dollar publicly-traded company.

Apple rarely comments on upcoming products, but some accidentally-released code from Apple suggests some of the rumors may be accurate.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming iPhone.

Apple is expected to launch three iPhones — one that's completely redesigned, and two models that are updates to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Analysts have suggested several names for the redesigned iPhone, including "iPhone Pro," "iPhone Edition," "OLED iPhone," and "iPhone 8." This report will focus entirely on the "iPhone 8," as we're calling it.

The redesigned iPhone is the model that's received the most attention. It's expected to have an edge-to-edge screen with curved edges, and much smaller bezels than the current iPhone 7. The screen uses a newer kind of display technology called "OLED" that promises to use less power and provide darker blacks.

This rendering of what the iPhone is expected to look like comes from designer Martin Hajek, who posts the files used to make his renders online.

Apple seemingly confirmed the iPhone 8 redesign with significantly smaller bezels in this image included in HomePod firmware it distributed. The codename for this image? D22.

Source: Guilherme Rambo

This design would allow Apple to pack more screen into the same size phone.

This bigger screen is expected to have a resolution of 1125x2436, according to Apple's leaked code as well as a forecast from KGI Securities.

The iPhone 8 is expected to have a front camera with 3D sensing and modeling functions, allowing it not only to take photos, but also to manipulate them. The front-facing camera will be used for facial recognition, either to replace the Touch ID fingerprint sensor or to supplement it.

Source: KGI Securities

This too has been seemingly confirmed by leaked Apple code that includes references to face unlocking and "BiometricKit."

The rear camera will also have its two rear lenses vertically oriented, as opposed to horizontal, like on the iPhone 7 Plus.

Source: Martin Hajek

With a new edge-to-edge design, Apple is expected to eliminate the home button and build its functions into the screen.

So long, home button.

It's unclear whether the fingerprint sensor will be built into the screen as well or whether the new "Face ID" feature replaces it.

Source: Bloomberg

On the software side, the next iPhone will be running iOS 11, the next version of Apple's iPhone and iPad software.

iOS 11 is a pretty good update, with a redesigned control center, new screenshot workflow, and big improvements to Siri.

More details on iOS 11 here.

But the iPhone 8 is expected to get other features not already in the public previews of iOS 11, like augmented-reality features that let the camera change photos after they've been taken.

Apple is already integrating augmented reality features into Clips, its fun camera app released earlier this year.

You won't have to plug in your iPhone to charge it anymore — Apple's been tipped to be adding wireless charging to the models coming out this fall, although the rumored Apple Watch-style charger may be sold separately. Apple has also officially joined the Wireless Power Consortium, suggesting it's serious about the technology.

Source: KGI Securities and Business Insider

But this totally redesigned iPhone won't be cheap — some analysts and reports have speculated that it could cost $1,000 or more.

More discussion about the $1000 iPhone here.

And you might have to wait. Analysts have been warning that an issue with the fingerprint sensor could mean that the iPhone 8 could be delayed, suggesting it or could go on sale in October or later.

You might have to line up if you want an OLED iPhone on the first day. More details about a possible delay here.

Some rumors have suggested the iPhone 8 will only come in black.

Source: KGI Securities

And no, it won't have a headphone jack.

We'll find out soon enough. Apple has launched new iPhones in September for the last five years.