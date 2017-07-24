Tech :  Everyone who died on 'Game of Thrones' this week, and how

Warning: Spoilers for "Game of Thrones" season seven, episode two. If you aren't caught up on the series, read at your own risk.

It wouldn't be "Game of Thrones" without all the deaths. While last week's season premiere was a breath of fresh air — save for the deaths of all the Freys at the hands of Arya — this week's episode, "Stormborn," ended with an unexpected and violent attack on Yara's ship by her Uncle Euron.

On "Game of Thrones," there are so many characters to keep up with. And even in its seventh season, it can get a little hard to keep track of who lived and who died.

So here is your guide to who died on "Game of Thrones" last night:

Obara Sand

In his attack on Yara's fleet, Euron Greyjoy stabbed the daughter of Oberyn Martell in the gut with a spear. By the end of the battle, her body was hanging from the ship, so she's definitely dead.

Nymeria Sand

In Euron's attack, he strangled Nymeria, who is definitely a daughter of Oberyn and not Arya Stark's direwolf. At the end of the battle her body was hanging from the ship. So she's definitely dead.

Maybe: Yara Greyjoy

We're guessing that Euron is keeping his niece alive, but she's definitely not safe in the hands of her uncle, who will probably bring her to Cersei.

Maybe: Ellaria Sand

From what we saw in "Stormborn," it looks like Euron is keeping Ellaria Sand, the mother of the Sand Snakes, alive — but she's definitely not safe in the hands Cersei, who will want revenge on the woman who killed her daughter, Myrcella.

Maybe: Tyene Sand

Tyene, another daughter of Oberyn, protected her mom below deck instead of fighting in Euron's attack. This could have saved her life, but she's probably being taken to Cersei alongside her mother, where her fate will probably be much, much worse than that of her sisters.