Tech :  Evan Spiegel personally paid Drake to perform at Snap's New Year's party — check it out (SNAP)

news

Snap Inc.'s massive New Year's Eve party in downtown Los Angeles cost $4 million, with CEO Evan Spiegel sponsoring a performance by Drake, TMZ reported.

There was a strict "no photos" rule for employees there, and the Snapchat app even blocked them from sending pictures and videos from the venue, a Daily Beast reporter said.

However, some photos and videos that got out showed a massive and lavish bash.



Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, held its lavish New Year's Eve party at the LA Live complex in downtown Los Angeles on Sunday. The highlight of the night: a surprise performance by Drake.

TMZ reported that the party cost about $4 million and that the company flew in employees in from all over the globe. Snap declined to confirm that number, but a representative said CEO Evan Spiegel sponsored Drake's appearance.

Taylor Lorenz of The Daily Beast reported via Twitter that party attendees were under a strict order of secrecy — the Snapchat app blocked any photos or videos sent from the LA Live complex, and employees were told not to share any photos otherwise. Snap did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

Regardless, some photos and videos of the night appeared on Instagram, and they show a massive, formal bash. Captions on some of the posts seem to confirm the "no photos" rule at the party.

And Drake apparently gave a performance to remember.

Snap was celebrating a year that saw its long-awaited initial public offering. It's now a $17 billion company that posted a $561 million loss for the first nine months of 2017.