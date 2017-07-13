Tech :  Etisalat Nigeria not considering merging with another industry player, pushes hard to keep name

Etisalat Nigeria has stated its resolve to work towards returning the company back to profitability, after survival collapse due to loan default cases with Nigerian banks.

The new CEO of the company, Mr Boye Olusanya noted that the mandate of the new board is to run the business profitably. He further stated that the company is considering raising fresh capital to achieve that.

“Our mandate is to make sure the business runs as profitably as it can.

“What is most important now is to ... ensure that the business runs and meets its obligations,” he said.

Etisalat International announced the termination of its management and technical contracts agreement with its Nigerian business on Monday, July 11, 2017.

The Abu Dhabi-based telecom gave the new management three weeks to plan and execute its brand transition process.

In an interview with Reuters on Tuesday, July 11, 2017, Olusanya stated that the company is currently negotiating towards retaining the brand name.

“We're still in negotiations with Etisalat over the use of the brand name,” Olusanya said, adding that he has plans to rename the company if talks collapse."

On the next step of action by the management, Olusanya said the company is about making a critical decision which would determine the structure and form of business it would undertake.

“Once we've gotten ourselves to where certain decisions are made and the structure and form of the business are formed then we would look at a capital raising structure that would be suitable for the nature of how the business will be run,” he said.

“Obviously if it’s possible to do it tomorrow we will do it, because that enhances the ability of this business to roll-out quickly, to get more subscribers, which is what everybody wants.”

But, Mr Hatem Dowidar – the Group CEO of Etisalat International told Reuters in another interview that the new agreement is short-term, as the Abu Dhabi-based company intends to phase out its brand from Nigeria soon.