Tech :  Eminem torches Trump in an expletive-filled freestyle rap

Rapper Eminem rapped a four-and-a-half-minute freestyle targeting President Donald Trump on Tuesday night.

The Detroit rapper, like his many contemporaries, has made his career with an ability to articulate searing, and sometimes controversial, broadsides against his opponents. This time, he focused squarely on Trump. The artist conjured "the calm before the storm" in his opening line; a not-so-subtle reference to a phrase Trump recently used during a meeting with military personnel.

Eminem uses that line as a launching point for the first part of his salvo: "But we better give Obama props, 'cause what we got in office now's a kamikaze that'll probably cause a nuclear holocaust — and while the drama pops, and he waits for s--- to quiet down, he'll just gas his plane up and fly around 'till the bombing stops."

"Intensity's heightened, tensions are rising. Trump, when it comes to giving a s---, you're stingy as I am."

The multiplantinum-selling, Grammy-winning rapper hit on several grievances about Trump in his rhymes; the video of which was set at his Detroit home with a crew and a collection of classic cars as his backdrop.

Watch the full video below. Scroll down for a sample of the lyrics:

"That's why he wants us to disband, 'cause he cannot withstand the fact we're not afraid of Trump. F--- walking on eggshells, I came to stomp. That's why he keeps screaming 'drain the swamp' 'cause he's in quicksand." "It's like we take a step forwards, then backwards; but this is his form of distraction. Plus he gets an enormous reaction when he attacks the NFL, so we focus on that, instead of talking Puerto Rico and gun-reform for Nevada. All these horrible tragedies and he's bored would rather cause a Twitter storm with the Packers." "Then says he wants to lower our taxes. Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips, back and forth with his fam to his golf resorts and his mansions. Same s--- that he tormented Hillary for and he slandered, then does it more. From his endorsement of Bannon, support for the Klansmen, tiki torches in hand for the soldier that's black and comes home from Iraq and is still told to go back to Africa." "Now if you're a black athlete, you're a spoiled little brat for trying to use your platform or your stature to try to give those a voice who don't have one. He says you're spittin' in the face of vets who fought for us, you bastards. "Unless you're a POW who's tortured and battered, 'cause to him you're zeroes, 'cause he doesn't like his war heroes captured. That's not disrespecting the military," Eminem quips, before issuing a warning some of his own fans who may have voted for Trump: "Any fan of mine who's a supporter of his, I'm drawing in the sand a line, you're either for or against. And if you can't decide who you like more and your split on who you should stand beside, I'll do it for you with this: F--- you. The rest of America stand up. We love our military, and we love our country — but we f------ hate Trump."

Eminem called the president a "b----" in another song, "No Favors," which was released in February. The rapper has previously been criticized for his lyrics, some of which are seen as misogynist, violent, and homophobic.