Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Emilia Clarke says she gets 'a lot of crap' for doing Daenerys nude scenes, but one sex scene was empowering

Tech Emilia Clarke says she gets 'a lot of crap' for doing Daenerys nude scenes, but one sex scene was empowering

  • Published:

Ahead of the season 7 premiere of "Game of Thrones," Emilia Clarke talked about the importance of one of Daenerys's biggest sex scenes.

Daenerys Targaryen Daario Game of Thrones play

Daenerys Targaryen Daario Game of Thrones

(Macall B. Polay/HBO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Particularly in its early seasons, "Game of Thrones" was directly associated with boobs and butts and a lot of blood — the first two mostly there for no particular reason, story-wise.

Actress Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen, has been naked quite a lot. Sometimes it's because her clothes get burnt when she's casually walking through fire, sometimes because she's taking a bath, and sometimes because of a sex scene.

Ahead of the season seven premiere of "Game of Thrones" on Sunday, Emilia Clarke did an interview and cover shoot for the August edition of Elle, and talked about the importance of a particularly sexy sex scene with Daario back in season four. In the scene, Daenerys takes control and demands that Daario take off his clothes. It's significant because she holds all the power, unlike her first sex scene of the show, when she is raped by Khal Drogo on her wedding night.

"I actually went up to ['Game of Thrones' co-creators David Benioff and Dan Weiss] and thanked them," Clarke said. "I was like, 'That's a scene I've been waiting for!' Because I get a lot of crap for having done nudes scenes and sex scenes. That, in itself, is so anti-feminist. Women hating on other women is just the problem. That's upsetting, so it's kind of wonderful to have a scene where I was like, 'There you go!'"

There probably won't be much time for boobs and butts on the show moving forward, but plenty for blood. Following Tyrion's advice, Daenerys left Daario in Meereen at the end of season six because he would've been a liability in Westeros.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know todaybullet
2 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
3 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AAPL, GOOG, SNAP,...bullet

Tech

Cancer cells seen on a large screen connected to a microscope at the CeBit computer fair in Hanover, Germany, in 2012.
Tech A revolutionary experimental cancer treatment just got one step closer to approval (NVS)
null
Tech This tiny $86 device can play your music from Spotify without a smartphone
Scientists speaking with New York Magazine say Miami, Florida, will disappear underwater within the century if sea level rise persists.
Tech Scientists say Miami could cease to exist within our children's lifetimes
Vitalik Buterin, the cofounder of Ethereum.
Tech Silicon Valley is hot on a new cryptocurrency that could become worth 100 times its current value