Tech :  Elon Musk was spotted at a beach party with Orlando Bloom and Leonardo DiCaprio

Elon Musk spent the weekend before the 4th of July in the company of some very famous friends.

In the July 7 episode of Vanity Fair's "In the Limelight" podcast, the entertainment writers Josh Duboff and Julie Miller detailed a star-studded beach party they attended in Malibu the weekend before July 4.

Among the celebrity guests were Leonardo DiCaprio, Orlando Bloom, and Musk.

In the podcast, Duboff and Miller describe the party as being full of "chill bohemian girls" with a DJ spinning records on top of an American flag. Most people there were under the age of 22, Duboff and Miller estimated. Shots were being handed out, and "everyone was vaping."

Partway through the party, DiCaprio and Bloom showed up — and so did Elon Musk.

"Then we also see Elon Musk, which is not the person we were expecting to see," Miller said. "But if everyone else is very casually dressed, Elon is in a full suit."

According to Miller and Duboff, Musk, DiCaprio, and Bloom quickly headed into the house, and no one else was allowed in. Shortly after, about 10 pizzas arrived but were not shared with the guests at the party. Duboff described Musk as being in a "whole different headspace" than Bloom and DiCaprio — who were dressed in T-shirts and baseball caps — but said he seemed "in the crew."

Musk disputes that account, however. In a tweet early Tuesday morning, Musk said he didn't show up with Bloom or DiCaprio and he wasn't wearing a suit. He said he was only at the party to see Ken Howery, the cofounder of Founders Fund. Founders Fund is an investor in Musk's company, SpaceX.

DiCaprio is well-known as the ringleader of a group of male friends, like Tobey Maguire and Kevin Connolly, known by a profane name for their penchant for partying and hooking up in Hollywood. And while Musk says he's "not part of a 'posse,'" he doesn't shy away from the limelight: He married and divorced the British actress Talulah Riley twice and recently started dating the actress Amber Heard.

Later on in the party, Miller and Duboff said they saw DiCaprio and Bloom leave the house without Musk — taking the pizzas with them. That part, Musk did not dispute: