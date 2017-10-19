Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Elon Musk is selling a boring black hat for $20 — and people are eating it up (TSLA)

Tech Elon Musk is selling a boring black hat for $20 — and people are eating it up (TSLA)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

It has become very clear that Elon Musk can sell just about anything.

null play

null

(Business Insider/Dave Smith)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Elon Musk can officially sell anything — including a simple ball cap for a very nascent venture.

Musk is selling a Boring Company hat for $20; it's the first official swag item from the billionaire's new tunneling company.

The ultimate goal of the Boring Company is to build an underground tunnel network that can support cars or a Hyperloop, but currently it's digging a test tunnel in the SpaceX parking lot.

Perhaps Musk is looking to get the word out with the $20 black hat that features the company's logo. (The company is offering free shipping, so that's always a nice perk.)

Although the company isn't as recognized as SpaceX or Tesla, the other companies Musk leads, it has generated a serious amount of interest. Musk said there have already been 6,400 orders for the hat in just two days of availability.

You can purchase it here.

Top 3

1 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (AMZN, GOOG, MSFT, AAPL, TWTR)bullet
2 Tech The best movie of every year since 2000, according to criticsbullet
3 Tech The internet is losing it over a rapper and entrepreneur's $1.7...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Jepsen (left) at the 2017 Rock Health Summit in San Francisco.
Tech An ex-Facebook executive is creating a wearable to let us peak inside our own brains
null
Tech Why paper cuts hurt so much
Apple Watch
Tech The most important new Apple Watch feature has been shut down in China (AAPL)
Wendy's has created Gifs as ads
Tech Fast-food companies like Wendy's are watching when you're hungry and using a new tactic to get your money