Elon Musk has launched the 'X.com' website he bought back from PayPal recently

Tech Elon Musk has launched the 'X.com' website he bought back from PayPal recently

  • Published:

At the moment, the website shows nothing but, well, an "x."

Elon Musk is now the happy owner of the x.com domain once again.

Elon Musk is now the happy owner of the x.com domain once again.

(AP Photo/Jack Plunkett)
Elon Musk announced on Twitter that he's officially launched his X.com website today.

There's not much to see though. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO ironically referred to the site as "verbose", but clicking through shows nothing but the letter 'X'. Musk said that will be "fixed tomorrow."

Here's what x.com looks like right now:

Right now, the x.com website only contains the "x" letter.

Right now, the x.com website only contains the "x" letter.

(x.com)

Musk purchased the website back from PayPal just a few days ago. X.com has belonged to PayPal for the last 16 years, and is named after the online payments company that Musk founded in the late 1990s.

To be clear, Musk didn't buy any part of PayPal's business; he just acquired the X.com domain. It's not clear what he plans to do with it.

Musk initially claimed that he had no plans for the site at the moment, and that the purchase mostly had a "sentimental value" for him.

Musk has developed a habit of announcing seemingly whimsical new ventures which then turn out to be serious projects. He joked about launching a tunnel digging company after experiencing LA traffic, and then actually did it.

So who knows — X.com could go on to be another major venture, it might relate to SpaceX's activities, or it could be something else entirely.

