Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Elon Musk bought back the website name from his second-ever company, which he left in 2002 (TSLA, PYPL)

Tech Elon Musk bought back the website name from his second-ever company, which he left in 2002 (TSLA, PYPL)

  • Published:

Elon Musk just bought back X.com, one of the most desirable website names on the internet.

peter thiel elon musk early paypal play

peter thiel elon musk early paypal

(AP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Way back in 1999, Elon Musk started X.com, his second-ever company.

It was an online bank that would go on to become PayPal. In 2001, he stepped aside, leaving behind both X.com the company and X.com the domain name.

Now, over 16 years later, Musk and X.com are back together: PayPal confirms with Business Insider that Elon Musk has repurchased the X.com domain name. The news was first reported by Domain Investing.

"We are delighted to sell the domain x.com back to its previous owner, Elon Musk," says a PayPal spokesperson.

To be clear, he hasn't purchased PayPal, or even a sliver of PayPal. All he purchased was X.com, a highly-desirable single-letter website address, and he can now whatever he wants with it.

PayPal didn't disclose how much Musk paid for the X.com domain name. Right now, there's nothing so much as a placeholder at X.com.

Maybe this is just for nostalgia. Maybe Musk has plans to start a new company using a classic name. Or maybe he could use it to promote one SpaceX, his space-faring company, or Tesla's Model X SUV.

We don't know. What we do know is that Musk — the founder of Tesla, SpaceX, OpenAI, and the Boring Company — rarely sits still for very long.

"I guess you can say that I'm a serial entrepreneur," Musk said when he left X.com in 2001.

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech There's an easy way to download the new Jay-Z album for free —...bullet

Tech

amazon prime
Tech Canada's far North is terrified of losing Amazon Prime — and residents say it would be like 'pandemonium'
null
Tech WeWork, the company that simulates startup life, is worth more than Twitter, Box, and Blue Apron combined
A March 2017 Gallup poll found that 45% of Americans worried "a great deal" about global warming, and 68% believed humans were causing it.
Tech RANKED: The 10 best US senators for the environment
null
Tech A new report suggests a fire risk inside San Francisco's leaning, sinking skyscraper