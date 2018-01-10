Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Dubai is getting these stunning $23 million floating villas that can withstand flooding

Tech Dubai is getting these stunning $23 million floating villas that can withstand flooding

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Waterstudio, a Dutch architecture firm known for is floating structures, designed 33 private villas on artificial islands off the coast of Dubai.

A rendering of a floating island home off the coast of Dubai. play

A rendering of a floating island home off the coast of Dubai.

(Waterstudio)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Like a number of coastal areas around the world, the United Arab Emirates is becoming increasingly vulnerable to sea level rise.

According to a 2017 study from the Emirates Wildlife Society and World Wildlife Fund, researchers expect ocean levels to rise around three feet by 2100. If that happens, water would inundate about 8.1% of the Emirate of Ajman, 1.2% of the Emirate of Sharjah, and 5.9% of the Emirate of Umm Al-Quwain. Many UAE residents live in these coastal areas.

A new type of floating home could withstand future rising sea levels. Waterstudio, a Dutch architecture firm that exclusively designs floating structures, is creating 33 private villas on artificial islands off the coast of Dubai. Developer Dutch Docklands will build the first one this month.

The buoyed islands will bob up and down with water levels so they won't flood, Waterstudio founder Koen Olthuis told Business Insider.

Take a look at the project below.

This year, Dubai is getting its first of 33 floating villas by Waterstudio, which collaborated with French oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau.

This year, Dubai is getting its first of 33 floating villas by Waterstudio, which collaborated with French oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau. play

This year, Dubai is getting its first of 33 floating villas by Waterstudio, which collaborated with French oceanographer Jean-Michel Cousteau.

(Waterstudio)

There's no set timeline on when the entire neighborhood, dubbed Amillarah, will be complete.



The islands will also include outdoor patios with trees and a pool.

The islands will also include outdoor patios with trees and a pool. play

The islands will also include outdoor patios with trees and a pool.

(Waterstudio)


The homes will not exactly be affordable. Each island will cost between $23 million and $27.5 million.

The homes will not exactly be affordable. Each island will cost between $23 million and $27.5 million. play

The homes will not exactly be affordable. Each island will cost between $23 million and $27.5 million.

(Waterstudio)

They went on sale in 2015.



The islands will range in size from 150,000 to 450,000 square feet.

The islands will range in size from 150,000 to 450,000 square feet. play

The islands will range in size from 150,000 to 450,000 square feet.

(Waterstudio)


The only way to reach them will be by boat or seaplane. If water levels rise, so will the homes.

The only way to reach them will be by boat or seaplane. If water levels rise, so will the homes. play

The only way to reach them will be by boat or seaplane. If water levels rise, so will the homes.

(Waterstudio)


The floating, concrete base of the islands are designed to last for 100 years, according to Olthuis.

The floating, concrete base of the islands are designed to last for 100 years, according to Olthuis. play

The floating, concrete base of the islands are designed to last for 100 years, according to Olthuis.

(Waterstudio)


Waterstudio has exclusively built floating structures for over a decade. In 2008, the team completed this floating neighborhood in Amsterdam.

Waterstudio has exclusively built floating structures for over a decade. In 2008, the team completed this floating neighborhood in Amsterdam. play

Waterstudio has exclusively built floating structures for over a decade. In 2008, the team completed this floating neighborhood in Amsterdam.

(Waterstudio)


Waterstudio's latest luxury villas are part of an even more ambitious project that began in 2003 called "The World," a 24-square-mile archipelago of over 300 artificial islands. Dubai-based developer wants to start building homes and hotels on them by 2020.

These islands won't be around much longer. play

These islands won't be around much longer.

(Wikimedia Commons)

Source: Business Insider



Prior to 2009, “The World” had already racked up $25 billion debt. The financial challenges have only gotten more difficult.

Prior to 2009, “The World” had already racked up $25 billion debt. The financial challenges have only gotten more difficult. play

Prior to 2009, “The World” had already racked up $25 billion debt. The financial challenges have only gotten more difficult.

(Waterstudio)


The Amillarah villas could revive the fantastical project. "We will see more floating neighborhoods in the next five to 10 years," Olthuis said. "Cities will start to see the water as an asset."

The Amillarah villas could revive the fantastical project. "We will see more floating neighborhoods in the next five to 10 years," Olthuis said. "Cities will start to see the water as an asset." play

The Amillarah villas could revive the fantastical project. "We will see more floating neighborhoods in the next five to 10 years," Olthuis said. "Cities will start to see the water as an asset."

(Waterstudio)


Top 3

1 Tech Step inside Cristiano Ronaldo's £4.8 million luxury family villa in...bullet
2 Tech These photos show how Southern California has been devastated by...bullet
3 Tech A Chinese company you've never heard of beat Samsung to the...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

null
Tech Why you shouldn't rely on counting calories to lose weight
null
Tech Bill Gates and Steve Jobs raised their kids tech-free — and it should've been a red flag
Me in the back of a self-driving Lyft.
Tech I took my first ride in a self-driving car, thanks to Lyft — and it was actually pretty boring, but in a good way
baidu ces
Tech Chinese tech giant Baidu just revealed its plan to mass-produce self-driving vehicles beginning this year — and Waymo should be nervous (GOOGL, TSLA)