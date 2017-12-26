Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Disturbing before-and-after images show what major US cities could look like in the year 2100

  • Published: , Refreshed:

What the US might look like if the worst climate change predictions come true.

Washington, DC. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)
"America the Beautiful" could be unrecognizable in the not-so-distant future.

In January 2017, a report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency hinted at the possibility of an "extreme" sea-level rise scenario that would put some American landmarks, towns, and cities underwater during this century.

That scenario is considered unlikely, but possible. If the worst climate change predictions come true, parts of the US will be devastated by flooding and greater exposure to storm surges.

Research group Climate Central took the projections laid out in NOAA's report and created a plug-in for Google Earth that shows how catastrophic the damage would be if the flooding happened today. You can install it (directions here) and see anywhere in the US.

Here's what major US cities might look like in the year 2100.

In a worst case scenario, flooding caused by polar melting and ice-sheet collapses could cause a sea level rise of 10 to 12 feet by 2100, NOAA reported in January 2017.

Melted ice rushes along the surface of the Greenland Ice Sheet on July 4, 2012. play

(AP)


Here's Washington, DC today. The famed Potomac River runs through it.

Here's Washington, DC today. The famed Potomac River runs through it. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


And here's what Washington, DC, might look like in the year 2100 — as seen on Climate Central's plugin for Google Earth. Ocean water causes the river to overflow.

And here's what Washington, DC, might look like in the year 2100 — as seen on Climate Central's plugin for Google Earth. Ocean water causes the river to overflow. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


The National Mall drew "the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration," at Trump's swearing-in, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer. It sits at the foot of the US Capitol.

The National Mall drew "the largest audience ever to witness an inauguration," at Trump's swearing-in, according to Press Secretary Sean Spicer. It sits at the foot of the US Capitol. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Future inaugurations wouldn't quite be the same.

Future inaugurations wouldn't quite be the same. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


In 2017, President Trump stood in the Rose Garden at the White House and announced his intentions to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a deal between 195 countries intended to mitigate global warming.

In 2017, President Trump stood in the Rose Garden at the White House and announced his intentions to withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a deal between 195 countries intended to mitigate global warming. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


In 2100, the Rose Garden could have an oceanfront view.

In 2100, the Rose Garden could have an oceanfront view. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


New York City is situated on one of the world's largest natural harbors.

New York City is situated on one of the world's largest natural harbors. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


The Hudson River could flood the city's perimeters and low-lying areas like the West Village.

The Hudson River could flood the city's perimeters and low-lying areas like the West Village. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


The Financial District encompasses the offices of many major financial institutions, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.

The Financial District encompasses the offices of many major financial institutions, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Extreme sea level rise could devastate Wall Street. Battery Park would be a water park.

Extreme sea level rise could devastate Wall Street. Battery Park would be a water park. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


San Francisco has a huge concentration of wealth and power in the technology world.

San Francisco has a huge concentration of wealth and power in the technology world. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


It's also a peninsula that's prone to flooding.

It's also a peninsula that's prone to flooding. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


San Francisco International Airport serves over 53 million travelers every year.

San Francisco International Airport serves over 53 million travelers every year. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


In 2100, flyers might have better luck flying into Las Vegas.

In 2100, flyers might have better luck flying into Las Vegas. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Charleston, South Carolina, already has a flooding problem. The Southern city is flat and at low elevation, which makes it vulnerable to extreme flooding and storm surges.

Charleston, South Carolina, already has a flooding problem. The Southern city is flat and at low elevation, which makes it vulnerable to extreme flooding and storm surges. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


In 2100, you might need a boat to reach the city's center.

In 2100, you might need a boat to reach the city's center. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Shopping at the Charleston City Market is a must-do for tourists visiting the area.

Shopping at the Charleston City Market is a must-do for tourists visiting the area. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


But the long row of red-roofed buildings could be submerged under water by 2100.

But the long row of red-roofed buildings could be submerged under water by 2100. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Los Angeles, which has the third highest elevation of all major US cities, might fare better.

Los Angeles, which has the third highest elevation of all major US cities, might fare better. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: US Geological Survey



The projections show the Pacific Ocean climbing up the boardwalk, but that's about it.

The projections show the Pacific Ocean climbing up the boardwalk, but that's about it. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


New Orleans is no stranger to the problems that come along with sea level rise.

New Orleans is no stranger to the problems that come along with sea level rise. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


By 2100, The Big Easy could disappear under water. An estimated 500,000 people will have to leave the area in the next century in order to stay above ground.

By 2100, The Big Easy could disappear under water. An estimated 500,000 people will have to leave the area in the next century in order to stay above ground. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: NOLA.com



After flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina destroyed 80% of homes in the New Orleans area, tens of thousands of people sought refuge at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

After flooding caused by Hurricane Katrina destroyed 80% of homes in the New Orleans area, tens of thousands of people sought refuge at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


But the arena used as a "shelter of last resort" might not survive extreme sea level rise.

But the arena used as a "shelter of last resort" might not survive extreme sea level rise. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Boston is the only state capital in the continental US that borders an ocean. Extreme sea level rise could cause the Charles River to overflow and spill onto city streets.

Boston is the only state capital in the continental US that borders an ocean. Extreme sea level rise could cause the Charles River to overflow and spill onto city streets. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Here's what Boston might look like in the year 2100. Massachusetts General Hospital would have to be abandoned, while Boston Public Garden would be soaked through.

Here's what Boston might look like in the year 2100. Massachusetts General Hospital would have to be abandoned, while Boston Public Garden would be soaked through. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


Many of the country's top universities sit along Boston's Charles River.

Many of the country's top universities sit along Boston's Charles River. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


The education world could say goodbye to the Harvard Business School, Boston University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University, among others.

The education world could say goodbye to the Harvard Business School, Boston University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Northeastern University, among others. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


President Trump has spent a decent part of his presidency in Palm Beach, Florida.

President Trump has spent a decent part of his presidency in Palm Beach, Florida. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)

Source: Business Insider



He owns the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort and club, better known as the "Winter White House."

He owns the Mar-a-Lago luxury resort and club, better known as the "Winter White House." play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


If sea levels rose by as much as 12 feet, the Mar-a-Lago estate would not fare well.

If sea levels rose by as much as 12 feet, the Mar-a-Lago estate would not fare well. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


But Trump will be out of office by the time anything like that happens.

But Trump will be out of office by the time anything like that happens. play

(Google Earth/Climate Central)


