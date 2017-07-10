Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 finally gets a release date (and a teaser)

Tech 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' season 9 finally gets a release date (and a teaser)

  • Published:

On Monday, HBO announced the release date for season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and released a teaser trailer.

curb your enthusiasm larry david main play

curb your enthusiasm larry david main

(HBO)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Larry David fans everywhere can finally relax.

On Monday, HBO announced the release date for season 9 of "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The show will return after a six-year gap on October 1.

Along with the release date, HBO released a teaser. But unfortunately, the new teaser doesn't tease any actual footage from the new season: A camera follows Larry David dressed as Julius Caesar, and ends with the signature "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme that will definitely not get out of your head until we finally see Larry struggle to keep things to himself once again, on October 1.

While you wait for October to come, you can revisit David's role as Bernie Sanders in the "SNL" sketch " target="_blank"Bern Your Enthusiasm."

You can watch the teaser below:

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech 10 things in tech you need to know today (GOOG, MSFT, AAPL)bullet
3 Tech Twitter has a very strong case to delete Trump's account (TWTR)bullet

Tech

People buy products at the Essence Vegas Cannabis Dispensary, on Saturday, July 1. Nevada dispensaries were legally allowed to sell recreational marijuana starting at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday.
Tech Nevada sold out of legal marijuana so quickly, the governor wants to declare a 'state of emergency'
null
Tech 13 things everyone is going to love about iOS 11 (AAPL)
rtx124l9_720
Tech A quiet force that has propped up mobile advertising is suddenly sliding
null
Tech This 90-second animation will change your perception of the human body