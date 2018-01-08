Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Copenhagen's new $640 million power plant will have a ski slope on its roof — take a look

Tech Copenhagen's new $640 million power plant will have a ski slope on its roof — take a look

  • Published: , Refreshed:

One of the most anticipated buildings of 2018 is BIG's ARC energy-to-waste plant in Copenhagen. It will feature a 1,969-foot-long ski slope.

An artistic rendering of the ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

An artistic rendering of the ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(BIG)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Power and waste management plants are usually kept outside major cities so that residents don't have to see the plumes of smoke or smell burning trash.

Copenhagen's new energy plant designed by Bjarke Ingels Group is a little different — it's both sustainable and an incredible piece of architecture. Dubbed the Amager Resource Center (ARC), the building will turn trash into power that will then go to the city's grid. When it goes live later this year, it will generate less CO2 than the city's former plant, too.

The plant's unique design doesn't stop there. It will also feature a nearly 2,000-foot-long ski slope and the world's tallest artificial climbing wall.

Take a look below.

Three miles northeast of downtown Copenhagen, the city's waste-to-energy plant will open in summer 2018.

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Christoffer Regild)

Instead of smoke plumes, the plant will blow smoke rings, according to its architects from Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG).



Visitors will be able to ski down the plant's 1,969-foot-long slope, and climb its 9,537-square-foot climbing wall (which will be the tallest in the world).

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Justin Hummerston)


In the first year, around 57,000 people are expected to use the ski slope. A recreation area with water sports, soccer fields, and a go-kart track surrounds the building.

An artistic rendering of the ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark — The ski slope will be open yearround. play

An artistic rendering of the ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark — The ski slope will be open yearround.

(BIG)


The ARC will power 62,500 homes and provide 160,000 homes with hot water in the Danish capital.

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Christoffer Regild)

Source: Inhabitat



The giant claw pictured below will grab trash ...

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Christoffer Regild)


... before it goes to an incinerator.

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Justin Hummerston)


With the plant, Copenhagen will be able to reuse 90% of its metal waste, totaling 10,000 tons per year.

An incinerator at ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

An incinerator at ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Christoffer Regild)


The $643 million building will be the world's most efficient waste burning and energy-generating plant in the world.

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Justin Hummerston)


Compared to the city's former plant, the ARC will be able to generate 25% more energy from the same amount of waste. It will also emit 100,000 fewer tons of CO2.

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Christoffer Regild)


The project is part of Copenhagen's plan to become the world's first zero-carbon capital city by 2025.

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Christoffer Regild)


The designers' goal is to redefine "the relationship between the waste plant and the city."

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark. play

The ARC waste management and energy plant in Copenhagen, Denmark.

(Christoffer Regild)

Source: BIG



Top 3

1 Tech All the winners at the 2018 Golden Globesbullet
2 Tech A Mexican artist is painting the 'world's longest mural' on the...bullet
3 Tech The 2 exercises that will keep you fit for lifebullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Firefighters battle to save one of many homes burning in an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
Tech The US spent more money on weather disasters in 2017 than any year on record — here's the final total
null
Tech A Stanford study of 45 million students found something startling about which kids succeed
Richard Neal Ed Markey Elizabeth Warren
Tech The effort to block the FCC's repeal of net neutrality just hit an important milestone (GOOGL, FB, NFLX)
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg will have to find a new bot to order his coffee.
Tech Facebook is killing off M, the messenger assistant that books dinner reservations on command (FB)