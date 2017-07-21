Home > Business Insider > Tech >

China's dizzying 'Bicycle Skyway' can handle over 2,000 bikes at a time — take a look

  • Published:

Called the Xiamen Bicycle Skyway, the lanes cover five major residential areas and three business centers in Xiamen, China.

null play

null

(DISSING+WEITLING architecture)
If residents of Xiamen, China want to avoid the city's gridlock, they can now travel by bike on a new elevated cycleway.

Completed in February 2017, the Xiamen Bicycle Skyway covers five major residential areas and three business centers in the city.

Dissing + Weitling Architecture, the Danish architecture firm behind the structure, told Business Insider that the cycleway is the longest of its kind in the world.

Check it out below.

Located in China's Fujian province, the Xiamen Bicycle Skyway stretches nearly five miles and can handle 2,023 bikes at a time.

(DISSING+WEITLING architecture)


It hovers nearly 17 feet above the road ...

(DISSING+WEITLING architecture)


... but just below the raised bus transit line, known as the BRT, in Xiamen's downtown area. It connects with the city's existing public transit at certain points, too.

(DISSING+WEITLING architecture)


The lanes weave through the city. D+W Architecture incorporated large loops to keep the path at a continuous, low elevation, Steen Savery Trojaborg, the firm's CEO, tells BI.

(DISSING+WEITLING architecture)


Most urban infrastructure still prioritizes the needs of cars. But many cities are also building extensive bike lanes and improving public transit.

(DISSING+WEITLING architecture)

The city of Copenhagen, Denmark, for example, is building 26 cycling superhighways that will span 186 miles.



"Good infrastructure is all about accessibility, mobility, and connectivity ... while adding something extra to a city’s identity or creating a more vibrant and enjoyable urban space," Trojaborg said.

(DISSING+WEITLING architecture)


You can watch it in action below:



