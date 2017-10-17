Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Check out this new photo of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury in an upcoming movie about the Queen singer

Last month, a fan released on-set footage of Rami Malek performing as Freddie Mercury in "Bohemian Rhapsody," an upcoming biopic on the late singer of Queen.

Now, the film's director, Bryan Singer, has taken to Instagram to share an iPhone shot of another concert scene from the movie.

"Couldn't help myself and had to post this iPhone pic," Singer wrote as a caption.

Malek told Entertainment Weekly last month that the film's performances would feature a synthesized combination of his own voice and Mercury's.

"We're going to use Freddie as much as possible and use myself as much as possible," Malek said. "I'm in Abbey Road [Studios] right now if that should say anything to you. I'm not working on my acting."

"Bohemian Rhapsody" is set for release on December 25, 2018.

