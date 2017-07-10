Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Check out 6 budget airlines changing the face of Africa's travel revolution

Tech Check out 6 budget airlines changing the face of Africa's travel revolution

  • Published: , Refreshed:

The future looks bright for air travel across Africa. The continent's potential is sky-high and the airline industry is key.

play Air hostess in a plane (File photo)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

It could cost a fortune to travel across Africa's huge distances. Gone are the days when one had to connect to Europe before moving from one city to another.

Today the story is different. Cheap airfares are taking off across the African region, serving routes that cater to the continent's growing middle class.

It has not been easy for them.

A study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast that if just 12 of Africa’s economies opened their skies to each another, fares would drop by up to 35% and an extra 5 million African’s could afford to fly.

READ ALSO: Ghana just launched its first space satellite

An additional 155,000 new jobs would be created and $1.3 billion added to the GDP.

These are impressive numbers for an industry that currently supports around 7 million jobs and more than $80 billion in GDP across the continent.

These African airlines are pushing Africa's travel revolution

1. Kulula.com

play Kulula airplane (Kulula.com)

 

Kulula, is a South African no-frills airline, operating on major domestic routes from OR Tambo International Airport and Lanseria International Airport, both just outside Johannesburg. It started operations in 2001 as Africa's first low-cost carrier.

Cities served: Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Bloemfontein, East London, Windhoek, Harare, Mauritius, Victoria Falls, Livingstone, Nairobi.

 

2. Skywise

play Skywise (File Photo)

Skywise is a South African domestic low-cost airline headquartered in Johannesburg and based at OR Tambo International Airport. It solely operated flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town.

3. Fastjet

play Fastjet aeroplane (File Photo)

Initially plying domestic routes in Tanzania, FastJet started small in 2011 but has since expanded to four other countries. With Ed Winter, a former EasyJet executive at the helm, it is looking to break into the lucrative South African domestic market.

4.Fly540

play Fly540 (Fly540 Kenya Contacts Photo)

Five Forty Aviation Ltd, trading as Fly540, is a low-cost airline which commenced operations in 2006 and is based in Nairobi, Kenya, that operates domestic and international passenger and freight services.

5.Dana Air

play Dana Air flying (CNN)
 

This carrier was shut down over the 2012 crash that killed 153 people in Lagos.

Dana Air resumed flying a year ago and says all safety concerns have been addressed. It's still working on getting certified by the international aviation authority IATA, but has resumed domestic routes.

 

6. Flydubai

play

Although not strictly African, flydubai.com nevertheless connects 12 cities on the continent -- albeit via Dubai. Hargeisa in Somaliland is the next location to feature on its destination list.

 

Top 3

1 Tech 7 startups that were massively funded that died in 2017bullet
2 Tech Twitter has a very strong case to delete Trump's account (TWTR)bullet
3 Tech The most persuasive phrase in the human languagebullet

Tech

Microsoft Executive VP of Cloud and Enterprise Scott Guthrie
Tech Microsoft finally releases its secret weapon in the cloud wars with Amazon and Google (MSFT)
null
Tech The inside story of how 'Spider-Man' star Tom Holland went undercover in a NYC high school to prepare to be Peter Parker
JMP Veste
Tech A VC firm has raised €400 million to invest in European and US startups working on emerging technologies
null
Tech You don't need waves to have fun with this 25 mph electric surfboard