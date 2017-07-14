Home > Business Insider > Tech >

Tech :  Chance the Rapper says SoundCloud is 'here to stay,' after a report says its cash will run out in 50 days

  • Published:

Chance the Rapper tweeted that he had a "very fruitful call" with SoundCloud CEO Alex Ljung that seemingly touched based on the company's financial struggles.

(Barry Brecheisen/AP; Twitter/@ChancetheRapper)
Chance the Rapper — whose massively successful independent career arose from the free music he released on SoundCloud — tweeted Friday that he had a "very fruitful call" with SoundCloud CEO Alex Ljung. The call seemingly touched based on the company's reportedly dire financial situation.

"@SoundCloud is here to stay," Chance tweeted, one day after tweeting that he was "working on the SoundCloud thing."

TechCrunch reported on Thursday that SoundCloud had only enough funding to last for another 50 days, despite its massive layoffs from earlier this month. SoundCloud later disputed the report, saying that TechCrunch's sources (laid-off employees) had misinterpreted a briefing from company executives.

It is unclear whether Chance's tweet is simply a confirmation of Ljung's insistence that SoundCloud is "fully funded through the fourth quarter," or perhaps a sign that Chance wants to get more involved in fostering its long-term success.

Earlier on Friday, Chance reached out to fans of SoundCloud with the following tweets:

SoundCloud was not immediately available for comment.

