Tech Carrie Fisher got a posthumous Emmy nomination for Amazon's 'Catastrophe'

  Published:

Carrie Fisher died at the age of 60 last December, but she got a posthumous Emmy nomination for Amazon's 'Catastrophe.'

Carrie Fisher in "Catastrophe." play

Carrie Fisher in "Catastrophe."

(Amazon)
Carrie Fisher isn't through amazing us.

The legendary actress, who died last December at 60, received a posthumous Emmy nomination on Thursday in the guest actress in a comedy series category. It was for her role as Mia, the tormenting mom of Rob (Rob Delaney) in the Amazon series, "Catastrophe."

Fisher, known by many for playing Princess Leia in the "Star Wars" saga, had an impressive career on the small screen (not to mention as an author and screenwriter). This marks her third Primetime Emmy nomination. In 2008, she was nominated in the guest actress in a comedy series category for her appearance on "30 Rock." Then in 2011, she was nominated in the outstanding variety, music, or comedy special category for her one-woman HBO show, "Wishful Drinking."

Fisher died four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles last December.

